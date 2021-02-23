BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners on Monday extended the county’s winter weather storm disaster declaration as clean-up and repair continues.
Last week’s storm led to a loss of electric and water services in several communities, and ice and snow helped to further tear up roads, commissioners said during their brief meeting. County Judge Randy Moore said crews will be evaluating damages, and he asked that schools, cities and other public entities keep track of all expenses related to storm damage. FEMA reimburses at a 75/25 cost share, he said, and documentation is required.
Troy Hudson, Fannin County’s emergency management coordinator, asked the public to fill out a voluntary survey at TDEM.texas.gov/warm to help the county receive federal assistance. Reporting damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.