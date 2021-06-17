LADONIA — Under clear skies and warm temperatures, contractors for Lake Ralph Hall broke ground Wednesday morning on the Leon Hurse Dam northeast of the city before more than 250 lake supporters, Upper Trinity Regional Water District officials and representatives from 23 North Texas member cities seated in the shade of a huge white tent.
Twenty years in the making, the lake is named for former long-time U.S. Congressman Ralph M. Hall and the dam for former Ladonia Mayor Leon Hurse. Thirty years ago, the two envisioned a lake to provide water and boost the local economy. In 2004, Hall forged the connection between the city and Upper Trinity, which then began a lengthy state and federal permitting process.
Family members of Congressman Hall and Mayor Hurse were on hand to witness the celebration of the second lake to be built in Fannin County in the past three years, and the second reservoir to be constructed in Texas in the past 30 years.
“Today’s celebration acknowledges 20 years of planning, permitting and design activities coupled with the hard work of district board members, staff and consultants — past and present — who made today’s groundbreaking possible,” said Larry N. Patterson, executive director of Upper Trinity. “Lake Ralph Hall will be able to provide up to 54 million gallons of water per day to meet the future needs of communities in Denton, Collin and Fannin counties.The lake will not only provide a safe, secure and reliable water source, but will provide Ladonia and Fannin County significant economic benefits and new recreational opportunities.”
Ladonia Mayor Jan Cooper described a community meeting in 1991 attended by 100 community members and chaired by Hurse when he talked about the vision he and Congressman Hall shared.
“I have no words to express how grateful the town of Ladonia is that the dam is being named after our former mayor,” Cooper said.
Toward the end of the program, construction crews from Granite Construction, in charge of building the 2.3-mile long dam, and Flatiron Construction, in charge of the 1.1- mile-bridge on Highway 34 across the lake, loaded and placed a truck-load of dirt on the Leon Hurse Dam to signify groundbreaking. Earlier in the ceremony, members of the audience placed pieces of a commemorative puzzle together to indicate the many partners responsible for the lake’s construction.
Blakely Hall, the oldest of Ralph Hall’s three sons, spoke about how much his dad, who died March 7, 2019, would have enjoyed the day.
“If Dad were here, the ceremony would be a lot longer,” the son quipped to a round of laughter. “I know he would be so appreciative. Our family is extremely honored, and it will be something we never forget.”
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore talked first about Congressman Hall’s joke repertoire, and how he could capture an audiences’ attention, before sharing the county’s excitement about the lake and expressing appreciation for the work involved.
“The citizens of Fannin County are ecstatic about what’s taking place,” Moore said. “We’re glad that all the people put all the work in throughout the years.”
In addition to the construction of the dam and Highway 34 bridge, other components of the projected $490 million project financed by the Texas Water Development Board include a raw water pump station, a 32-mile raw water pipeline, a balancing reservoir, operation/maintenance facility and improvement and upgrades to state and county roads adjacent to the lake.
In conjunction with lake construction, Upper Trinity plans to restore a portion of the original North Sulphur River to its natural, meandering path, and will relocate the Ladonia Fossil Park to a new temporary location on the north side of the river east side of FM 2990. Later, a permanent location will be found downstream of the reservoir, Patterson said.
The reservoir is scheduled to begin delivering water by 2026. Recreational opportunities are anticipated, such as fishing, nature watching and hunting along with other programmed future uses.
To keep abreast of lake construction, visit www.lakeraphhall.com or follow the project on Facebook at facebook.com/lakeralphhall and Twitter at twitter.com/lakeralphhall.
