BOGATA — At a called meeting Monday night, the Bogata City Council was able to build a bridge with residents.
After last week’s explosively short meeting, where then-mayor Vincent Lum, Councilman Don Roach and Councilwoman Alice Perry resigned from the board, this week, Roach rescinded his withdrawal, citing his commitment to the city, and the council proceeded to approved the police chief’s contract, which had triggered the incident.
“After consideration of past elections, in which the citizens of Bogata voted me as a member of the Bogata City Council, I would like to withdraw my previous resignation,” Roach said in his letter.
The council also agreed to appoint Danny Eudy, a past council member, to replace Perry.
With that business taken care of, the council then proceeded to other agenda items, including the police chief’s contract.
Well over a month ago, Police Chief David Short requested a dollar an hour raise for himself and his officers from the council. At the council’s Aug. 17 special meeting, several audience members got upset with Lum over his perceived micromanaging of the police department, as well as denying the raise and admonishing the department for not bringing in more revenue.
“I didn’t say tickets, I said generate revenue,” Lum said at that meeting. “Part of their job is enforcing the law. If they’re not enforcing it, how are they generating revenue?”
At this week’s meeting, the council sought to remedy that.
Officer Bret Jones called Short “the heart” of the city’s police force.
“I’ve worked for several law enforcement agencies,” he said. “I can honestly say Chief Short is the best I’ve seen in the state of Texas. He teaches us every day. When I first took this job seven years ago, he told me, ‘you treat everybody as you would your family, and we don’t choose who we protect and serve.’”
Short told the council he would prefer to revert back to his original contract with the city, the one from 2009, and the council saw no problem with that. As an addition, they set the contract for five years, since Short plans to retire by that time.
The council agreed to revisit the raise as part of their budget discussions at next week’s called meeting, to start at 5:30 p.m.
