Chisum ISD board of trustees adopted its 2022-23 budget, set its property tax rate for the fiscal year and prioritized construction projects the district needs at Thursday’s school board meeting.
No one spoke during the time allotted for public testimony or the public forum, and trustees did not have questions regarding the proposed budget, so the district’s $17,612,837 budget was quickly approved.
“I’m proud to say that there were absolutely no programs that were cut that affect our kids and our staff,” Chisum ISD Superintendent Tommy Chalaire told trustees.
Trustees also considered and approved an ordinance to set the fiscal year’s property tax rate as $1.1128 per $100 valuation, with $.9328 to be assessed for maintenance and operations and $.18 for the payment of principal and insurance interest on debts.
“This rate will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate,” said board President Travis Ball highlighting a tax-rate decrease of 3.06 percent.
Trustees also considered and prioritized projects and purchases from the committed fund balance, or money set aside for district improvement.
Chalaire noted that projects for the committed fund were not set in stone and could be updated or changed at any time.
Some of the projects already on the list include increased parking.
“This field right here needs to turn into a parking lot. This field right here needs to turn into a parking lot,” Chalaire said, gesturing to grassy areas in-between the district’s administration building and elementary school. “It was also brought up at one of our meetings that we do need a larger press box, so we’ll be including that in our committed fund balance projects.”
With football season underway, Trustee Matt Patterson brought up additional parking for the district’s football stadium.
“Just food for thought, parking on the home side of the football field,” he said.
Trustees also gave Chalaire the authority to obtain local bids for adding a vestibule to the Chisum High School front entrance.
“This is for adding (architecture) at the high school so that when you walk in those first set of double doors, you’re not just inside the high school with our student population and staff population,” Chalaire told trustees.
Trustees also considered and approved several budget amendments before adjourning, including transfering $61,356.96 back into the committed fund balance that was not used for ballfield upgrades.
