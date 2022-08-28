Chisum New Logo

Chisum ISD board of trustees adopted its 2022-23 budget, set its property tax rate for the fiscal year and prioritized construction projects the district needs at Thursday’s school board meeting.

No one spoke during the time allotted for public testimony or the public forum, and trustees did not have questions regarding the proposed budget, so the district’s $17,612,837 budget was quickly approved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.