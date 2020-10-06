Despite the waning sun and a host of mosquitoes, a group of Paris residents gathered Monday night at Leon Williams Park to discuss social justice and political issues in the Paris community.
Organized by Paris Collective, which refers to itself as “an advocacy group” with a mission “to find and resolve issues of social injustice, relevant to Paris, Texas, on behalf of our citizens,” the meeting brought together about 15 members of the Paris community, who discussed, among other things, the importance of getting Parisians to vote, particularly in local elections, efforts to replace longtime politicians in local government and continuing protests advocating for the removal of a Confederate statue in front of the Lamar County Courthouse.
The topic that dominated the night was voting, in both national and local elections, as Monday was the last day to register to vote in Texas. Several members of the group offered up ideas, like handing out political signs in their neighborhoods, or informing residents in person or over social media about when upcoming local elections are.
For some, the need to get more Parisians out to vote is critical, as voter turnout hasn’t been healthy in recent years.
“I live in District 2, and guess how many people voted in the last City Council race?” Ruth Ann Alsobrook said. “Forty-five.”
Alsobrook said it not only isn’t an accurate representation of her community when such a small portion of residents vote, but it also shows that many people may not know when, or where, to vote in local elections. Organizers of Collective, Taisley Scroggin and Latrel Lacy, said that a social media campaign to inform voters about upcoming elections could make a difference.
Scroggin also touched on making sure residents know the different roles and characteristics their elected officials have. Alsobrook told the group that it’s possible some residents don’t know information about them, like that the county commissioners are partisan officials, but city council members are not.
“We want to mostly focus on letting people know who is in our elected positions in Paris and what it is that they're responsible for and why voting matters and why the local elections are so important,” Scroggin said. “And we also want them to understand that they have power, that we all have power, and if our elected officials aren't doing for us what we want, we can demand that they do.”
Scroggin and Lacy mentioned frustrations with local elected officials not doing for them what they want, specifically the county commissioners. Scroggin mentioned rules in place for commissioners’ meetings, which state that in order for a resident to speak about an issue in the community, that topic must be placed on the agenda for the meeting, which, thus far, members of the Collective have not had success doing in regards to the Confederate statue. Alsobrook noted that for many people, it’s difficult to attend commissioners’ meetings as they are hosted at 9 a.m. Mondays, a time when many residents are working.
The Paris Collective’s name was thrust into the spotlight recently as members helped organize and took part in protests to remove the Confederate statue from outside the courthouse, but Scroggin said she wants people to know that’s not all there is to the group.
“We do a lot more than that,” she said, citing efforts to improve mental health services in Lamar County, as well as their continuing campaign to increase voter turnout.
Scroggin said it’s important to make sure community members who want to see turnover of elected officials and want to enact change, like getting their neighbors to vote, don’t lose hope that they can further their mission.
“We can also do a lot of this ourselves,” Scroggin said. “And we want to empower people and remind them that you do matter. And apathy is not getting us anywhere. In fact, it's making things worse. And we're playing into the system that we hate. So it's time that we start taking that power back and say, let's educate ourselves, let's figure out how the system is working, and how we've allowed it to work against us, and how we can start making it work for us.”
Scroggin said if any Paris residents want to get involved in the Collective or want more information about it, they can visit its Facebook page, Paris Collective.
