CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners approved new precinct boundaries at a meeting Wednesday in the Courthouse Annex.
Before voting to approve the map, County Judge L.D. Williamson opened a public hearing on the new precinct lines. He told the audience the court was under the pressure of a Nov. 13 deadline. That is the date set by the state for candidates to start filing for office for the next election cycle. That pressure was created because the U.S. Census Bureau’s results were delayed because of Covid-19.
“We are required to do this every 10 years,” Williamson said. “We would normally have five or six months to do this. We had five weeks, not five months for this.”
He said the action the commission would take after the public hearing ended only affected four men and pointed toward the four precinct commissioners.
“This has nothing to do with the city (Clarksville) or with the school districts,” he said.
“We didn’t switch any polling places, but it will change if you are in a precinct that changes,” he said.
For the most part, the precinct lines mostly affect county precincts for people living inside Clarksville, he said.
“The only place where you have all four precincts meet is in Clarksville,” he said.
The census revealed that two of the county’s four precincts, 1 and 2, were over the 5% over/under 2,897 population, which is the ideal number of voters for each commissioner to represent, and 2, 3 and 4, were under that number.
Commissioners changed boundary lines, for the most part inside the city of Clarksville, to take voters away from Precincts 1 and 2 and distribute them in Precincts 3 and 4.
“We could not go out in the country because there is not enough people living out there,” Williamson said.
The new precinct lines take into account the population shift, according to census numbers, in the county over the past 10 years.
Precinct 1 now has 2,920 residents, 2 has 2,908, 3 has 2,952 and 4 has 2,807.
County Clerk Shawn Weems said her work can now begin on informing potential voters of the new precincts.
“We will start getting the voters in the correct commissioners precinct, just as soon as the secretary of state gives us the go ahead,” she said in an email. “This is the first redistricting that myself and my staff have been through. We want to make sure that we do everything correctly and get the voters in their correct commissioners precinct and voting precinct.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.