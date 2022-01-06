CLARKSVILLE — In an effort to save money on fuel costs, Clarksville City Council voted to buy a 500 gallon off-road fuel tank at Tuesday night’s meeting in City Hall.
Public Works director Matt McAdoo told the council that right now the price of diesel is $3.29 a gallon in town and the off-road fuel price is $2.69. He said based on the city’s fuel use, the storage tank would save the city money in the long run.
The tank’s cost is $1,500, with a $300 cost for hardware to go with it and a $300 delivery fee.
McAdoo estimated the city uses around 300 or more gallons of fuel each month and added that having a city-owned fuel storage tank would be a good thing in emergency situations.
Before the vote, Councilman Gary Gray did some quick math and said using the numbers McAdoo presented, the tank would pay for itself in a year.
After the affirmative vote, McAdoo said he would order the tank Wednesday and would expect it to be in the city’s hands in a week. The tank will be stored at the city barn, he said.
The council also gave Police Chief Mark Gable the green light to research getting a fully funded grant to fix up a building near the current police station.
The building is currently used as a storage facility, but Gable said it could be better used by the police department.
The council voted to allow him to do the research and report back to the council once he has more information.
The council, after an executive session, announced that Martha Wooten will be the city’s new utility billing clerk. She is to start her on the job training Jan. 18 under the guidance of Shirley Bailey, who is retiring later this year.
