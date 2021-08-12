BONHAM — The fifth chapter of North Texas Municipal Water District’s Watershed Protection Plan for Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is in need of significant revision after crowd-sourced corrections were made to Chapter Four on Wednesday.
The development came in the second stage of community interaction on the plan. The meeting began with a refresher of last month’s meeting led by David Cowan, followed by Stephanie DeVilleneuve with Texas Water Resources Institute presenting Chapter Four of the plan, which relates to water quality and current pollutant sources for the Bois d’Arc Lake watershed.
“The partnership is composed of stakeholders. Those stakeholders are steering committee members. They are technical advisory committee members, and they are folks from the general public, from various walks of life within the watershed. Agriculture representatives, business representatives, they are your neighbors. And hopefully we will come together with a plan that outlines what their desires are and what your desires are for the watershed,” Cowan said.
According to Chapter Four, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality sets surface quality standards at 126 MPN/100 mL E. coli for contact recreation under Texas Water Codes. If a lake doesn’t meet the standards, the county can do a watershed protection plan or develop other strategies and controls. Many other standards and measurements are also at play.
Water bodies where there is a lot of swimming or aquatic activity will have more bacteria, DeVilleneuve said. Due to elevated assessment levels, Bois d’Arc Creek and Honey Grove Creek bacteria levels are over the mandated standards.
Many factors contribute to pollution, including wastewater treatment facilities, sewers, livestock wildlife and pets.
All wastewater treatment facilities in the watershed have experienced non-compliance issues, and five of the facilities have reported exceedances in bacteria concentration limits. However, none reported significant non-compliance or toxic levels of bacteria considered dangerous to the public.
Fecal matter from livestock, pets and other animals can raise the bacterial concentration in the watershed. To address the matter, DeVilleneuve proposed some estimates of the number of animals in the watershed. She drew from numbers concluding the watershed had 19,204 cattle, 1,081 horses, 2,358 goats and sheep, 177 domesticated pigs and hogs and 3,392 poultry animals. She also estimated one deer for every 26.69 acres and one feral hog for every 33.3 acres.
Horse, deer and feral hog numbers were met with dissension as county residents at the meeting claimed numbers of 18 acres per deer and 16 acres per feral hog.
Until the correct numbers can be determined, it will throw off the metrics used to measure the current bacterial load on the water bodies.
Besides the standard chapters, Cowan also discussed partnership ground rules, which laid out responsibilities for the steering committee and goals of the partnership. Chapters One and Three were approved by the steering committee.
The plan in whole features a series of six steps for watershed protection. Step two established a partnership between the protection plan and the community, a partnership implemented at the last meeting in July. The plan currently works on step two, characterizing the watershed. Step three will set goals and identify solutions, step four will design an implementation program, step five will implement the watershed plan and step six will measure progress and make adjustments.
