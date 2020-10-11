Anyone with a registered vehicle in Texas is familiar with the blue-bordered sticker in the windshield. After years of tinkering with the state’s requirements, Texas developed its “Two Steps, One Sticker” program that ties together the time frame for safety inspections and vehicle registrations.
That sticker tells law enforcement the car is registered with the state for 12 months and it has passed Texas’ multipoint safety inspection.
Texas is one of 15 states that requires vehicles to undergo a safety inspection. James McNeal, an ASE master technician and president of Precision Automotive & Transmission in Paris, is a supporter of annual inspections because they ensure safety.
“They’re very important because they prevent accidents,” McNeal said. “It keeps the car safer, and I think it keeps Texas safer.”
That’s because a thorough safety inspection, per state requirements, includes having a state-certified technician check out 20 areas on the vehicle to make sure they’re in good working order. Those 20 points include the horn, windshield wipers, mirror, steering, seat belts, brakes, tires, wheel assembly, exhaust system, exhaust emission test, beam indicator, tail lamps, stop lamps, license plate lamp, rear red reflectors, turn signal lamps, headlights, VIN, gas caps and window tint.
Inspection stations also are required to see evidence of financial responsibility, McNeal said. That’s to make sure the car is properly insured.
“Drivers always have to have a current insurance card for state inspection,” he said.
While a majority of vehicles brought in for inspection pass the first time, there are a few common hang ups, McNeal said. Improper window tint, bad tires and worn windshield wipers are the most frequent reasons a vehicle will fail its safety inspection.
“The most common failure is windshield wipers,” McNeal said. “When it rains, they think they should replace them, but they don’t do it. If they’re degraded and falling apart, you have to have it done.”
Bad tires will often prevent a car from receiving the paperwork it needs to get the sticker from the county tax assessor’s office, McNeal said.
The state inspection requirements also include the proper function of the third brake light.
“In the past, the third light didn’t have to work, just the two main brake lights,” McNeal said. “Now — Texas is always changing — the state is not worried about the windshield (if it’s cracked), but it’s worried about the third brake light.
“If you put on a camper shell and it blocks the third brake light, then you have to mount the third light on the shell.”
McNeal advises drivers who want to ensure their vehicle will pass inspection to keep it well maintained, especially the tires. McNeal said bad tires can be tricky to spot. The state requires a minimum tread depth of 2/32nds of an inch for a vehicle to pass inspection. That’s because the tire needs to have enough channels for water on the road to flow through in order for the vehicle to maintain traction while driving in rain, he said.
“As the tire wears, the channels decrease,” McNeal said. “In this area in Paris, it’s important to have enough tread.”
