There will be slight cost increases to some Paris Junior College services following action by the Board of Regents on Monday.
Aramark has increased its prices on meals, so the cost would go up 3.5%, according to Margaret Ruff, the college’s director of public relations.
The board also agreed to a $60 increase for room and board, she said.
“The existing room and board rate for Thompson and Hatcher Halls is $2,540 and the rate for the South Campus Residence Hall is $2,740. Starting in the Fall 2021 semester, the new room and board rates will be $2,600 and $2,800, respectively,” Ruff said.
Unlike some schools in the Lamar County area, Paris Junior College regents agreed to keep Covid-19 protocols through the end of the spring semester. In her report to the board, President Pam Anglin said at the end of the semester, there will be an in-person graduation ceremony, and the administration is sifting through ideas about how a socially-distanced ceremony would work. Last week, she attended a virtual Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremony, and “that’s what they want.”
“We’re going to do everything we can to make it as normal as we can,” Anglin told the board, and students from last spring’s and this past fall’s graduations can attend as well, so they get that in-person graduation experience.
After executive session the Regents renewed faculty contracts and accepted the reassignment of Maria Nava as Upward Bound Advisor effective March 15; the resignation of Licensed Vocational Nursing Instructor Casey Escobedo and the retirements of History Instructor Lisa Johnson, Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Mark Mallory and English Instructor Diann Mason, all effective Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.