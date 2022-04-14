CLARKSVILLE - CISD Superintendent Kermit Ward has teamed up with Harold Massey, the district’s theater director, to film videos promoting all things positive about the Clarksville Independent School District.
“It is just a more efficient and easier way to communicate,” Ward said.
Massey backed him up.
“I look at the numbers,” Massey said. “The videos are drawing 51% more than the printed materials did. I am hoping to get the number up to 85%”
Ward started communicating with staff and the community via video back when he was trying to get everyone informed during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Most people don’t like to read, they like to receive information in videos,” he said he discovered.
“We live in a society now where people will watch a video rather than read,” Massey said.
He said he and Ward put their heads together and figured they could apply the technique they used to send out the Covid-19 information to touting some of the positive things the district is doing.
“It was a collaborative effort,” Massey said. “It has served us well. People are sharing the videos.”
The latest video production features Ward explaining the progress of the bond package that passed in last year’s November election.
In an earlier video, Ward is surrounded by kids enjoying healthy snacks while he talks about a program that allows the district to offer treats like kiwi, honey dews and star fruit to name a few.
Another video has Ward expressing his pride in a district’s teacher. It features Laura Fox, a third-grade teacher at Cheatham Elementary.
“Kids these days have to know your care about them,” Ward says in the video.
Fox does just that, he said.
“She makes sure her kids understand the content of her curriculum.” Ward adds.
One of the things Fox does is stand in the doorway to the lunchroom and ask the students to answer multiplication questions before they can enter to eat.
“I like her idea,” Ward said. “If they get it wrong, they go to the back of the line. We’re OK with that.
“They go back to the end of the line to wait for the next opportunity to get it right,” he said. “They will eventually be successful. That is what I take from that.”
The videos can be found at the district’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/clarksvilleisdtx/ with one called CES School Nutrition and the other A Great Teacher.
The newest video about the bond package progress is available now, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.