Two days after All Hallows Eve, local clergy hosted a Blessing of the Graves on All Souls Day in Evergreen Cemetery.
The Rev. Gavin Vivarek, appointed to Our Lady of Victory in June, led the service, assisted by the Rev. Raymundo Garcia, with Sister Stephanie Santos overseeing the ceremony, surrounded by some community members and St. Joseph’s Community Foundation board members.
“We like to be with the people and pray with the people,” Santos said. “We like to pray over the departed, for the ones that are in purgatory, so they can go to heaven … this is part of our work too, praying for the dead, praying for everyone.”
Santos is with the Dominican Sisters of Fatimah, as part of Our Lady of Victory, working with the youth in the church.
The event was organized by the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation, in honor of the former hospital and the many nuns who worked there.
“The 26 grave sites blessed are the final resting place for some of the sisters who worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the early 1900s, as well as one priest and one layperson,” St. Joseph’s Foundation executive director Louisa Kessel said. “Most of the sisters buried in Evergreen Cemetery are members of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word Congregation, although one or two were members of the Sisters of Mercy, the original congregation which opened the hospital in the late 19th century.”
After reading 1 Thessalonians, 4:13-18, the priest blessed the graves of the former St. Joseph’s members. From there, the group went on to bless the graves of former congregants who had family present for the ceremony.
