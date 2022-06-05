The 11th annual Juneteenth parade returns to Paris again June 18 at 11 a.m., starting at Martin Luther King and 20th St. NE and ending at Leon Williams Park.
Line-up begins at 10 a.m. at 17th St. NE. A $5 fee is charged for those wishing to participate in the parade.
The event at the park will feature a prayer circle and a welcome speech led by Jerkedain Brooks. The celebration will also have carnival theme games, face-painting, water dodgeball, and a waterslide and bounce house donated by Bounce-N-Play Fun Inflatables, event organizer Yulanda Reeves said. A line dance competition, car and truck show and community awards will take place.
The 157th celebration of Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th across the nation, recognizes the day the last location in Texas and the nation learned of the emancipation of African Americans following the Civil War.
“It’s the day that we became free, so it’s very important to me. It represents the African American community. And every time on Juneteenth, everybody comes together. We have a good time, a big celebration,” Reeves said.
For any information regarding Juneteenth Events, contact Reeves at 903-491-212.
