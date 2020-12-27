The Neal family has gotten pretty much back on its feet after last month’s devastating house fire, and thanks to members of the community, the family celebrated Christmas as well.
“We’re so grateful for the whole community coming together for us,” JoAnna Neal said.
The week before Thanks-giving, Neal’s two nephews, Jordyn and Jayden, were home alone when a fire broke out. Jordyn, only 6, stayed in the house to make sure his older brother got out, and subsequently suffered deep burns. The rented house was a total loss, and the family is just now getting back to a kind of normal.
Jordyn had to have surgery on his burns and spent a few weeks in the hospital. With the help of Amanda Willows, Ronnie and Vicki Ballard with Ballard Insurance, Brenda Wells of Toyota of Paris, Reno Mayor Pro Tem Joe McCarthy and Willow’s own son, Scott Davis, the family was still able to have a merry Christmas.
“We took them Thanksgiving dinner in November, and it kind of clicked,” Willows said. “What kind of Christmas would they have?”
So, the community members delivered Christmas presents to the Neal family on Tuesday afternoon. From the Reno Christmas in the Park, they got a bicycle for each of the boys; Jayden got a cellphone and a bluetooth speaker; Jordyn got superhero action figures; footballs for them to share; a coat for Jayden; pajamas for both; and Wells came up with several board games for the whole family to play.
“It was fun,” Willows said. “I wish we could have done more. It’s been a hard enough year.”
Willows said her mother also donated stockings full of candy for the family.
“They are just so sweet,” she said. “The look on their face was just amazing, and they were very appreciative.”
Now, in their new rental home, Neal said they opened the stockings on Christmas Eve, and the presents on Christmas morning.
Jordyn has moved from surgery to physical therapy on his left arm, which will help speed up the healing process.
“We’re doing pretty good,” Neal said. “His arm is healing slower than they thought it would. We started therapy today (Tuesday). He’s been keeping it still.”
The family has been through a lot over the past month and a half, and they are happy and thankful to have made it through to the holidays, she said, and they all were grateful for the help.
“I just want to say thank you to anyone and everyone who reached out to us, thought about us, prayed for us and helped us,” Neal said.
