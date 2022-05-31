Several hundred people gathered under the pavilion at Love Civic Center in Paris on Monday morning to pay tribute to the hundreds of thousands of brave men and women who gave their lives for the freedom enjoyed today at an annual Memorial Day ceremony sponsored by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum.
“We’re here today in honor of some 645,000 American soldiers that have been killed in combat defending our freedom since World War I all the way through World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and the Middle Eastern conflicts,” master of ceremonies and, veteran Johnny Williams said before introducing retired U.S. Army Col. Allen West, former U.S. Congressman and past chairman of the Texas Republican Party.
West recounted the oath he took upon his enlistment as a young man in July 1982 at the University of Tennessee.
“We put our heels together, raised our right hand and said, ‘I solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” West said. “That binds us together, soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, coast guardsmen, because we took an oath to the thing that embodies us as an American people, our rule of law, our Constitution, the thing that backs up that flag.”
After speaking about the legacy of his own family, which began with his father and continues today with his own children and other family members, West spoke about the importance of Memorial Day as a day of remembrance and not one of celebration.
“Today is not about barbeques; today is not about the pool opening up or about sales at the furniture store or the car dealership,” West said. “Today is about remembering why we can be in the greatest nation that the world has ever known and because of families like the ones who are sitting right here in front of us mourning the loss of loved ones.”
West encouraged his audience to continue to tell the story about the “real heroes” of this nation.
“They don’t play for the Dallas Cowboys; the real heroes don’t have colorful uniforms with the name on the back,” West said. “The real heroes wear camouflage and are in the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, whether they’re serving on active duty, reserve duty or in the National Guard.”
West reiterated the need to tell the story of the brave men and women of the past.
“For each and every one of us that is still on this side of the grass, that’s our new mission, to tell their story because right now, veterans, this country needs to be reminded about what that flag stands for,” West said. “I want to challenge each and every one of you here today to go out from this place and tell people to honor Memorial Day so that maybe one day no longer will we hear people say, ‘Happy Memorial Day.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.