Each year, Buddy Baseball helps ensure that everyone in Lamar County has the opportunity to take part in America’s pastime, and last week the partnership program between the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society and the Paris Optimists Club stepped up to the plate for its latest season.
The program, which allows children and young adults with physical and/or mental disabilities to play baseball with a volunteer or “buddy,” provides an opportunity for growth, inclusion and fun. The program has been around since 2006, and is always looking to bring in new participants.
“My favorite part is that it’s all about sportsmanship and having fun,” Valerie Thompson said after a game. “It lets us get out of the house, get active and play in a fun environment.”
The focus is on getting players involved in the game, and each player is guaranteed to get a chance to run the basepaths.
“I really like getting out here and playing with my family,” said Isaiah McAuley.
Malaina Schabelle, McAuley’s mother, said she first heard of the program through her sister, who also had a child participating in it.
“Isaiah has always loved sports but never really had the opportunity to play sports before this,” she said. “Just seeing his enjoyment when he’s playing means the world to me. I love watching him play.”
“It’s a great social activity too,” added Lynette Thompson, Valerie Thompson’s parent. “This gives her the chance to be around others that make her feel comfortable. She loves it.”
Being a buddy is modeled around respect and acceptance of the players, helping them to participate to the best of their ability, states the guidelines given out to new buddies.
Rules include being ready to protect the player in case of a batted or thrown ball if necessary, but the emphasis is on encouraging them to field the ball themselves. It also allows for stolen bases.
“In most cases, runners advance one base each time a batter hits the ball. Stolen bases are fun and allowed,” the guidelines state. “You may need to direct your athlete where to run or move in front of him or her and provide a target instead of pointing.”
And being able to participate is very important to the players.
“I love hitting the balls and running around,” participant Emma Brinkley said. “I look forward to it each week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.