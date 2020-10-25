Paris residents welcomed Sen. Pat Fallon back to town with open arms Friday at a campaign stop at the Republican Headquarters on S. Main Street. Fallon, the Republican nominee to fill the seat in the Fourth Congressional District, has been touring around the district in anticipation of the general election on Nov. 3, and to encourage constituents to vote early for him.
Fallon was selected by precinct chairs from the 18 counties in the district, in lieu of a special election, following the departure of congressman John Ratcliffe, who was selected to become Director of National Intelligence for the Trump administration.
At the event, Fallon spoke in front of a crowd about the importance of visiting voters in his district, saying that he wants to make rural voters, who he said often get forgotten, feel heard. He shared a story about a congressman who visited his childhood home.
“I thought it was the greatest thing in the world that my congressman came and talked to my dad,” he said with a booming voice. “It made me feel like a giant. My heart swelled.”
Fallon touched on several key points during his presentation before fielding questions from the audience, including the relationship between the US and China, NAFTA, immigration, term limits, the national deficit and federal spending, fighting a “socialist agenda” and lowering taxes.
“Somebody has to be the adult in the room,” Fallon said as the crowd applauded. “And we’ve been addicted as a country to this federal spending. Last time I checked it last year, we took in a pretty healthy number. We don’t have a revenue problem in Washington, we have a spending problem in Washington.”
As many members of the crowd nodded in agreement, Fallon expressed concern about immigration on the southern border, an issue he said hits close to home as Texas is a border state. He said the U.S. is in a dangerous position due to Mexican drug cartels and told the crowd that he heard 98% of Mexican law enforcement officers are corrupt.
Fallon addressed two issues he’d received criticism from some constituents for: living within the fourth district and perceived support for the Marvin Nichols Reservoir. Prior to his campaign, Fallon lived outside of the district and moved to a property in Sherman in July. He handed his driver’s license to Joe Adams, Delta County Republican Chair, to read his address out for the audience in an effort to assuage some voters’ concerns. Fallon moved on to say he has never supported the reservoir project, which, if completed, would flood 72,000 acres of land in the district.
A decent chunk of Fallon’s time was also dedicated to addressing what he said was the silencing of conservative voices in the media.
“Have you ever seen a liberal show give equal time to a conservative?” Fallon asked. “...most of them, it’s just always their point of view, spoken by someone else. It’s just different versions of the same viewpoint. That’s not healthy for this country.”
He branched out to reference a recent New York Post story about documents purportedly hacked from the computer of Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, which ignited a controversy after social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, publicly made efforts to stop the spread of it.
“It’s frightening, that move towards suppressing speech,” Fallon said. “Facebook, Twitter — conservative speech is suppressed, literally. I mean, that was a legitimate news story about Hunter Biden. A legitimate news story about the son of a former vice president who’s running for president.”
Fallon won by a large margin amongst the precinct chairs who voted for him to become the Republican nominee and said that he has been meeting with the two runners up, Atlanta mayor Travis Ransom and Jason Ross, to address what they’d like to see from him should he make it to Washington.
“They’re both supporting, me endorsing me, and they’ve written checks to our campaign as well,” he said. “They’re really good guys, and we really appreciate that.”
Should Vice President Biden win the election for President, Fallon said he would become “more vigilant” to push for conservative ideals under an administration that would be “hostile toward a conservative agenda.”
Come election day, Fallon will be facing off against Democratic candidate Russell Foster, Libertarian Lou Antonelli out of Clarksville and Republican write-in Tracy Jones.
