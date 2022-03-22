CLARKSVILLE - A health-care provider will start coming to the Red River County Jail weekly instead of the county having to transport inmates to a Paris health-care clinic after a vote by the commissioners Monday during a specal meeting in the Courthouse Annex.
The agreement brings a monthly price tag of $1,250.
County Auditor Camille Hines told the court that the monthly cost will come out of the county’s indigent account which is funded by the inmates when they buy various items from the commessary provided by an outside vendor.
“A nurse practitioner will come once a week to see the inmates instead of us taking them to Paris,” said Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell.
In the past, the county had to transport passengers on a case-by-case basis to a care center in Paris and were billed on a case-by-case basis.
The commissioners also voted to allow Hines to seek bids for both fuel and road materials for county use.
