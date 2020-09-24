AUSTIN — This Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day, and Texas hunters/anglers are encouraged to invite others to join them in outdoor adventures.
“Texas has a rich and storied tradition of hunting and angling, predating even the founding of the state itself,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Our sportsmen and women were among the first conservationists to support the establishment of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to conserve fish, wildlife, and their habitats, and through their license fees helped fund state efforts to provide for healthy and sustainable natural resources.”
NHF Day was launched by Congress in 1971 to recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in wildlife and conservation. In 1972, Richard Nixon signed the first presidential proclamation of NHF Day. The fourth Saturday in September every year is observed as NHF Day to celebrate the rich tradition of hunting, target shooting, and fishing.
Those interested in learning about hunting can take an online or in-person hunter education course. This mandatory education course is required for all new hunters and equips them with the necessary tools and information they need to be safe in the field. The course covers a range of topics including the basics about firearm safety, species identification, zones of fire and more. Hunter education certification is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 2, 1971.
TPWD also offers mentored hunting workshops designed to introduce new hunters to the experience and educate them on the skills they will need to be successful in the field. Texans who want to learn to fish can find many resources on the TPWD Learn to Fish webpage including how to how to get started, safety, basic gear assembly, tackle boxes and supplies, bait and lures, how to cast and much more. TPWD’s new outdoor education curriculum is available online and covers everything from basic fishing skills to fly tying.
Not only does hunting and fishing make for an excellent adventure, it can lead to some delicious food on the table at the end of the day. The September issue of Texas Monthly includes recipes and tales from the field from Austin-area chef Jesse Griffith’s, and others.
Sharing a significant portion of the food they harvest with others is another tradition for Texas hunters. Surveys show about 97.7% of hunters in Texas share or donate meat from their trip. On average, 5.8 million people receive game meat annually from hunters and more than half of the beneficiaries are community members living outside the hunter’s household.
“Texas hunters have a keen interest in a sustainable harvest of the game animals they pursue,” said John Silovsky, Wildlife Division Director with TPWD. “Whether that is big game, small game or exotic species, adequate harvest management can result in a surplus of wild meat to be shared with family, friends, neighbors or charitable organizations such as ‘Hunters for the Hungry.’ The motivation to harvest game with many of today’s hunters is not about trophies but the opportunity to provide healthy wild recreationally harvested meat for the table.”
Hunters and anglers also make a huge impact on wildlife conservation. Proceeds from license fees pay for on-the-ground conservation efforts aimed at creating and protecting habitat for native wildlife. Licenses can be purchased at retail locations across the state, online or by phone. For more information, visit the TPWD licenses webpage.
In celebration of NHF Day, hunters and anglers are encouraged to share their outdoors stories on TPWD’s social media pages for a chance to win a $50 Cabela’s gift card. Details about the contest and much more can be found on the TPW Magazine Blog page.
