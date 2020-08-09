As the blue sky simmered to orange in the west, six figures clad in red sequin tops emerged on horseback from the gates at the Paris Rodeo and Horse Club. Warmly welcomed by a rowdy crowd sprinkled with cowboy hats and light-up wands, the Spirit Riders from Hawkins kicked off the festivities at the 61st annual Paris Rodeo on Friday night.
Competitors from across Texas and Oklahoma, Louisiana and Alabama — to name a few — battled their way through traditional rodeo events, including bareback riding, ranch bronc riding, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and barrel racing.
Led by two riders with American and Texas flags, all of the competitors for the night trotted into the arena for the Grand Entry showing off their animals. The procession was speckled with tall Pinto, Bay and Chestnut horses, and even some miniatures made their way past the crowd. The announcer’s booming voice encouraged the crowd to get on their feet to welcome all the riders until they neatly filed out and cleared the way for the reigning Miss Paris Rodeo Queen Shyann Bailey. Bailey proudly rode to the center of the arena, carrying a billowing American flag. Attendees bowed their heads in prayer and held hands over their hearts for a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, which was followed by raucous cheers and the debut rider, Rhody Niles, of Huntsville, competing in the bareback category.
Not only was Friday a night of tough competition, but the new 2021 Miss Paris Rodeo Queen and Princess were crowned. Each Queen and Princess contestant raced around the arena, waving all the way, before lining up to wait for the results. Accolades including “Miss Photogenic” and “Miss Congeniality” were given out before the grand awards were announced. Skyler Holmes of Honey Grove was crowned Queen and was joined by Chesney Robinson of Ector as the princess. The new royalty boarded a shiny Ford pickup truck and were slowly driven past the crowd, showing off their sparkling belt buckles and luscious bouquets of flowers as attendees cheered, parents and families of the royalty shouting the loudest.
The night was full of victories and, sometimes painful, losses. Several of the breakaway roping competitors were given 10 second penalties for breaking the barrier, and some ranch bronc and bareback cowboys hit the dirt with nearly audible thuds. The barrel racing competition proved particularly difficult for several riders who all knocked over the first barrel, but Mckenzie Ray of Mabank was still able to pull away with a score of just over 17 seconds.
During the mutton bustin’ competition, kids protected in football helmets received some of the loudest cheers of the night as they held onto their sheep for dear life. Gage Beshires of Sumner emerged victorious, but each smiling kid walked away with a golden trophy, regardless of their score.
As riders transitioned between events, the announcer and rodeo clown kept the crowd entertained by bouncing jokes off of each other. But in the final event of the night, the bull riding competition, the rodeo clown truly had his moment in the spotlight.
Shimmying into a thick plastic barrel, ready to be stampeded, he kept the crowd on the edge of their seats as the most volatile animals of the night bucked back and forth, trying to kick the cowboys to the ground.
Regardless of the results, the first night of the Paris Rodeo was a success, bringing together hundreds of spectators from all over Texas and neighboring states for fierce competition and friendly support of each cowboy and cowgirl.
Because the second night of the rodeo took place after press time, the final results will be published in The Paris News on Tuesday.
