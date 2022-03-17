First United Methodist Church of Blossom invites the public to a traditional worship service each Sunday at 11 a.m., led by Dr. Tim Walker, long-time Methodist pastor, and a Blossom native.
This Sunday’s biblical message is “No Perfect People: Insights from the Rough Side of David.”
The church is located at the intersection of Pine and Faucett streets, one block south of Hwy 82. Live streaming is on Facebook.com/blossomtxchurch.
