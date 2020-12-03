New Birth Baptist Church
New Birth Baptist Church

New Birth Baptist Church will hold a service of love for the Rev. Bobby Harrison at 3 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is invited.

Pastor and sponsor is Bishop Samuel F. Evans.

New Birth Baptist Church is at 2505 W. Campbell St.

