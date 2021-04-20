April 17 to April 20
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
April 17
7:02 to 7:16 a.m., 545 21st St. NE.
April 18
8:53 to 11 p.m., 1415 W. Henderson St.
9:14 to 9:25 p.m., 3200 Clark Lane.
April 19
1:13 to 1:19 a.m., 2905 N. Main St.
Trash Fire
April 18
7:28 to 7:40 a.m., 210 Stone Ave.
First Responder
April 16
12:38 to 12:49 p.m., 720 32nd St. NE.
April 17
7:28 to 8 a.m., 3084 Mahaffey Lane.
8:06 to 8:28 a.m., 670 22nd St. SE.
6:29 to 6:42 p.m., 329 19th St. NW.
7:35 to 7:49 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
9 to 9:07 p.m., 974 Cedar St.
9:37 to 9:45 p.m., 3455 Vagas Drive.
April 18
5:06 to 5:35 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
2:23 to 2:44 p.m., 10th Street SE.
April 19
12:56 to 1:08 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
1:28 to 1:52 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
1:51 to 2:12 a.m., 210 31st St. NW.
11:04 to 11:21 a.m., 3910 Brandyn St.
11:43 a.m., to 12 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
1:17 to 1:32 p.m., 3105 Lamar Ave.
3:41 to 3:56 p.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
4:52 to 5:02 p.m., 1005 Lamar Ave.
5:34 to 6:25 p.m., 1005 Lamar Ave.
10:10 to 10:28 p.m., 440 15th St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
April 16
10:07 to 10:48 a.m., 3900 SW Loop 286.
10:08 to 10:08 a.m., Old Bonham Road/SW Loop.
1:40 to 2:23 p.m., 2060 FM 79.
6:15 to 6:42 p.m., 2800 SE Loop 286.
April 17
5:12 to 6:08 a.m., 100 25th St. NE.
April 18
12:53 to 12:59 p.m., 25th Street SW/Old Bonham.
Public Service
April 16
10:12 a.m. to 1:08 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
1:11 to 1:20 p.m., 1556 Fitzhugh Ave.
April 17
9:30 to 9:58 a.m., 607 Clarksville St.
April 18
6:51 to 7:05 a.m., 2235 E. Cherry St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.