Paris City Council is expected to award a bid for Love Civic Center renovation, and approve a professional services agreement for branding and marketing services when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Persons attending are encouraged to wear face masks, and a life feed of the meeting will be available for live viewing at paristexas.gov/public.
The council also is to conduct a public hearing and take possible action on an ordinance readopting curfew regulations for children and authorize an agreement with Texas Department of Transportation for the temporary closure of state right-of-way in support of a Steak Wars event.
Other agenda items include the issuance of a solid waste collection permit to NETX Dumpster Rentals, a presentation about the Paris Economic Develop Corp annual report for fiscal year 2021 and receive an update from the citi manager about Wifires internet Services.
Councilors are to convene into executive session to discuss a possible financial incentive for retail development. Any action, if any, will be taken during public session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.