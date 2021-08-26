HONEY GROVE — Mayor Claude Caffee introduced the city’s new utilities department director, Charles Massey, and its new police officer, Samantha Blackman, during the regular monthly council meeting Monday.
Discussion also included the results of a fundraising barbecue dinner to raise funds for injured Honey Grove police officer David Pruitt, who is still recovering after he was shot in the foot June 16 during a standoff with an armed suspect barricaded in a home in the 800 block of Hickory Street. The fundraiser was led by Aldermen Kenny Massey and Brian Owen, and Owen credited Kenny Massey with doing most of the work.
The alderman reported selling around 80 sandwiches and raising $1,895, an amount that included donations. Kenny Massey added that a veteran group he’s a member of also donated $500 to Pruitt, who is himself a veteran, and Dixon reported the police department had received $850 in donations for Pruitt.
“That’s awesome,” Wright said.
As the Board of Adjustment, the council opted to reject an application by Kache Lewis for the placement of a mobile home at 101 S. 10th St. for a lack of information. There were two lots in question, Wright said during a brief public hearing. Lewis was to appear before the council with information about the mobile home she wished to place and on which lot, but did not show up.
“A lot of the information is missing. It’s really hard to make any kind of decision — we get this a lot — people just ask a blank question and we don’t know what it is you’re really trying to do,” Weems said prior to making the motion to reject the application.
Under new business, the council signed a resolution to adopt Fannin County’s new voting equipment; approved the order of special election for Nov. 2; and approved the purchase of a smoker blower for the utilities department to test for leaks of water and sewer lines. Charles Massey said the smoker blower the city has been using was borrowed. The estimated cost to buy one was $1,700.
The council against providing up to $500 in CARES Act funds for Honey Grove ISD for the purchase of face masks. Caffee said he was contacted by Fannin County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson after Superintendent Todd Morrison reached out to Hudson for face masks for students and staff. Hudson told the mayor that before he could issue any equipment, he had to check with the city to see if it would support the effort.
Owen said the school district has a budget several times the city’s, and he wouldn’t support a motion to offer the funds.
Prior to the unanimous vote to deny the funds, Caffee said Hudson told him the county could provide 2,000 masks if the city opted out. Caffee added he had contacted Morrison about the agenda item, and Morrison told him he went to Hudson because he thought the supplies might be free and that the city shouldn’t worry about providing funds.
On Wednedsay, Morrison reported in a letter to parents that the district had four lab confirmed active Covid-19 positive student cases, and “covid numbers are fluctuating daily.”
“This strain is very active,” Morrison wrote. “We are implementing safety measures to keep staff and students safe.”
There are two phases the measures, including a phase that’s activated when there are seven lab confirmed active cases. In that phase, all faculty will wear masks. In the second phase, all students and staff from first grade up will wear masks. That phase is activated when there are 10 active lab cofirmed Covid-19 cases, according to Morrison’s letter.
The district will notify parents via its alert system when a phase is activated.
