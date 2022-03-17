The murder trial of Patrick Earl O’Neal Jr., 39, of Paris, indicted in June 2021 for the April 2 shooting death of 42-year-old Antwains Massey of Blossom and scheduled for trial next week, could see a delay after the Lamar County Grand Jury handed down an updated indictment earlier this month.
“We’ll know Friday,” Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said about the jury trial scheduled to begin March 23 before District Judge Wes Tidwell. “We added to the indictment to give the jury an option on the manner and means, some technical lawyer stuff.”
Prosecuting attorney Assistant Lamar County District Attorney Ben Kaminar clarified the new indictment handed down by the grand jury March 10.
“All the superseding indictment does is add a second paragraph, which is a different way of committing the same offense,” Kaminar said. “He is still charged with one count of murder.”
In addition to the charge “intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual,” the second paragraph of the indictment adds, “with intent to cause serious bodily injury to an individual, namely Antwains Massey, hereafter styled the complainant, commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of the complainant by discharging a firearm at or in the direction of Antwains Massey.”
According to newspaper records, Paris police were called to a shooting on April 2, 2021 in the 2900 block of 19th St NW where they found two people, Massey and Jubal Burton, 49, of Paris, shot lying near an ATV. Burton sustained serious injuries. Police said O’Neal exited a residence a few minutes later and peacefully turned himself in.
O’Neal remains in Lamar County Jail on $700,000 in bonds.
In addition to the O’Neal indictment, the Lamar County Grand Jury handed down 34 true bills at its March 10 session including multiple drug charges, several theft and burglary indictments along with a forgery charge, several assaults and a failure to comply with sex offender registration.
