Greater New Faith Baptist Church, 946 N. Main St., will conduct an appreciation program for deacon Roy McCarty and deaconess Elouise McCarty at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Special guests will be the Rev. Randy McCarty and El Bethel Baptist Church of Paris.
The public is invited.
Keith Gardner is pastor of Greater New Faith Baptist Church of Paris.
