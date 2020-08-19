Aug. 18 to Aug. 19
Paris Police Department
Jeremy Lee Ricks, 28: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 40o grams, motion to revoke/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Ciara Monek Woods, 25: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
JaQuavius Jashon Woods, 18: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Hailey Christine Monterrubio, 23: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Christopher Cody Cryer Jr., 21: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, interfering with an emergency call.
Constable Precinct 5
Kandice Nicole Johnson, 36: Criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500 (two counts).
Department of Public Safety
Shane Jordan Varnado, 26: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.