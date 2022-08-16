Monkeypox

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

 Uncredited - hogp, CDC

Despite the national spotlight on the monkeypox virus outbreak, it is of no present concern in the Paris area, Lamar County Health District Infectious Disease Nurse Lisa Simmons said. Though one person has been tested in Lamar County, it came back negative for the pox. Even that person was passing through from Oklahoma, she said.

Monkeypox — a virus primarily spread through male sexual relations —often manifests with similar symptoms to Covid-19, including fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, headache and respiratory symptoms. The most common symptom is a rash located on the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth or privates. Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus and last between two and four weeks, the CDC reports.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.