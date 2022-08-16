Despite the national spotlight on the monkeypox virus outbreak, it is of no present concern in the Paris area, Lamar County Health District Infectious Disease Nurse Lisa Simmons said. Though one person has been tested in Lamar County, it came back negative for the pox. Even that person was passing through from Oklahoma, she said.
Monkeypox — a virus primarily spread through male sexual relations —often manifests with similar symptoms to Covid-19, including fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, headache and respiratory symptoms. The most common symptom is a rash located on the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth or privates. Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus and last between two and four weeks, the CDC reports.
Simmons offered reassurance to those worried about getting it, explaining the symptoms were not often severe and posed little extreme harm.
“It usually will pass on its own without any treatment,” Simmons said. “There’s really not much treatment you can give because it’s viral. But it usually just goes away on its own. It’s kind of like the chicken pox lesions thing. They go through stages, and they get some fluids out, and that’s when it’s contagious — when someone contacts those fluids. It usually just goes away though.”
No treatments exist specifically for monkeypox viral infections. However, due to genetic similarities between monkeypox and smallpox, vaccinations against smallpox can be used to inoculate against monkeypox.
Besides sexual relations, the virus can spread to anyone through direct contact with skin, fluids, or personal belongings from someone who has monkeypox. The virus can also be spread to a fetus in pregnancy.
“Currently in the United States, the high risk groups are men having sex with men,” Simmons said. “And that’s about the only category that they’re recommending getting the vaccine in the United States. It’s endemic to Africa, and they have a different type. They get the rash all over their body and even in their mouth. But here, it’s a variant of it, and all that’s spread in America so far is the kind that gets passed from sexual contact.”
Chief Medical Officer at Paris Regional Medical Center Amanda Green explained why a national public health emergency had been declared.
“Just on a monkeypox note...while it has been declared a national public health emergency, and a state health emergency in some locations, that has usually been done in order to access financial emergency resources to deploy to care for people in areas with higher infections.
“We have not had a positive case in our area, and have not ordered vaccines for this disease,” she said. “The vaccine is basically a smallpox vaccine. It is recommended to vaccinate a halo of people around a positive person, and so we do not have anyone in this area that we know would be eligible for this vaccine at this point. It is transmitted by touch, not by air. We are keeping a high level of suspicion for people that present with rashes, fevers, fatigue, etc, and have tested one from the community, but have no positives.”
