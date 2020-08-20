Thanks to a Girl Scout project, the dogs at Paris Animal Shelter have a covered place to play and release pent up energy.
Recent home school graduate Arwen King earned the prestigious Gold Award earlier this year after designing a cover for the shelter’s exercise pen and providing a couple hundred dog and cat toys for the shelter.
Other home school students, her family and others from the community where she gave speeches pitched in to build the metal covering and make toys and blankets.
“We have needed a covering over the exercise pen because it’s too hot for the dogs to be out there,” animal control officer Gus Ausburn with the Paris Police Department said. “She did a really good job, and we appreciate her services.”
Arwen and her older brother, Jay David Ausburn, have volunteered at the shelter for several years, and when it came time for Arwen to follow her three older siblings in earning the highest award in scouting, she recognized a need. Older brothers Jay, 25, and Anakin, 21, are Eagle Scouts, and older sister Cheyenne, 23, is a Gold Award recipient.
“I am an animal person,” Arwen said. “I love dogs and cats, and I am hoping to be a veterinarian.”
At age 17, she has completed high school and has a year left at Paris Junior College before transferring as a biomedical major to Texas A&M-College Station.
Animals are a big part of life at the 30-acre Filomena and Jay Thomas King homestead south of Paris, where she and Jay David have somewhat of a farm menagerie with goats, sheep, a horse, chickens and lots of cats and dogs. The animals serve as an outlet for her autistic brother.
The animal shelter does as well. Jay David has been volunteering there for the past seven or so years, and Arwen joined him when she became old enough to volunteer.
“I figured this was a great place to come help,” Arwen said. “I noticed dogs tear up their toys a lot, and they needed shade over the exercise pen to protect them from the sun and rain.”
As a finale to her nine years as a Girl Scout, Arwen began and finished her Gold Award project in 2019 and received the award earlier this year.
To earn the award, Girl Scouts must develop innovative, lasting solutions to local or global issues, according to a Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas publication. In pursuing the Gold Award, girls take action on a topic or a cause they are passionate about, as they develop organizational, leadership and networking skills — spending more than 80 hours to complete their Gold Award project.
In addition to designing and building the exercise pen covering, Arwen gave several speeches at local organizations to recruit helpers to make 175 dog and cat toys, 50 blankets and 20 take-home bags for adopted animals. Recruits included Bethel Baptist Church youth, others from the Christian Homeschoolers in Paris group, Revival Fitness and a younger Girl Scout troop.
Arwen also gave several community presentations about adopting and spaying and neutering pets, as well as creating two educational pamphlets and a YouTube video about her project, according to Sylvia Arroyo, external communications manager for Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.
“We are very proud of her,” Filomena King said of her daughter. “She and her brother are either wet from washing dogs when they leave here or have stains all over their clothes. We keep our windows open on the way home.”
The King family relocated to Paris from Virginia about nine years ago after Jay King, a medic with the U.S. State Department, did hours of research to find a suitable place for his family.
“We wanted land, which is not affordable in Virginia,” his wife said. “We came to visit, found 30 acres and have been very happy here.”
