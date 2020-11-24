Thanksgiving in the middle of a health pandemic is expected to look a little different this year, and that goes for the roads as well. Fuel price tracker GasBuddy estimates there will be 45% fewer travelers on the road this Thanksgiving at the same time drivers will see the lowest gas prices since 2016.
Texas gas prices fell 1.1 cents per gallon last week to an average $1.78 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations. Prices were 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 46.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy reported. Gas prices haven’t been this low at this time of year since averaging $1.90 per gallon in 2016, up 5 cents from 2015. The highest price in the last decade came in 2012 when gas was $3.15 per gallon.
“With Thanksgiving nearly upon us and fewer Americans hitting the road, gas prices have seen some downward movement over the last week, even as oil prices hold near recent highs,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We may end up seeing the lowest Thanksgiving prices in five years if prices continue to trend lower this week, a sign of how the coronavirus has sapped demand for the majority of the year.”
Gas demand has struggled as Covid-19 has kept people home. Of GasBuddy’s survey respondents, 46% said the health pandemic had impacted their holiday travel plans. Asked about the impact, 71% said they are staying home instead of traveling. But the low fuel prices are a factor for some as 15% of those who said they will travel said they are doing so to take advantage of gas prices.
“Typically during the holidays, it’s all about traditions and less about the cost, even when gas prices were over $3, plenty of Americans didn’t hesitate to travel for Thanksgiving,” De Haan said. “With Americans still concerned about traveling by plane, many families will take advantage of low prices and make a road trip when they otherwise wouldn’t.”
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $1.44 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $2.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.25 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline fell 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.10 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Between now and the end of the year, we aren’t likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years, but as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground, so motorists take heed that today’s prices may not hold for much longer,” De Haan said.
