Prairiland ISD trustees are expected to pass a resolution to authorize the issuance, sale and delivery of $16 million million in bonds scheduled for voter approval at a May 7 election when the board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 466 FM 196 S.
In other action, the board is to consider the 2022-2023 school calendar, approve a TEKS certification form, consider a non-certified letter of assurance for support staff and consider resignations, retirements and the hiring of professional staff.
