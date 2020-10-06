COMMERCE — Thursdays in October will be STEM days at the Northeast Texas Children's Museum.
Science will be presented in a fun way for children and hands-on experiences with Covid-19 safeguards will be provided. Classes will be offered for primary students (pre-K and kindergarten) and intermediate students (first and second grades) at 1 p.m. each Thursday. Thursday classes are open to families and home school groups. School groups can also attend by reservation on Tuesdays.
Thursday’s program will highlight invisible nature with the primary class titled “Effects of Wind,” and the intermediate class will study “Gases in Nature.” “Elements of Water” will be the topic for Oct. 15. The primary class will study water friction and the intermediate class will have experimenting with water. The last class on Oct. 22 will be “Amazing Magnets” with the primary magnets for the younger group and “Magnetic Fields” for the older group.
Each class will be limited to 10 students so that students will have social distancing. Visitors' temperature is taken each day at the Children's Museum, and each visitor is asked to wash their hands before entering the museum. Reservations are required for attendance. The class fee for each child is $4, not including the $6 price of admission. Region 8 will cover the fee for any child and family living in Region 8 on these October days. Reservations can be made by calling 903-886-6055 or by going to netxcm.com.
The Northeast Texas Children's Museum is beginning its 18th year of operation. The museum purchased a building and seven acres and moved to the new site at 100 Maple St. in Commerce one year ago. The Children's Museum has over 50 play areas and includes an outdoor area with the State Farm Ship, a dry river bed with sharks' teeth, a musical area and a sandpile.
The indoor area includes the Amazing Airways, a L-3 Harris plane, a Kidsteam Train and a Main Street with Hunt Regional Hospital, Family Smiles Dental, Lone Star Eatery, Commerce Veterinary Clinic, Cypress Bank and a Re/Max/Castlerock Realtors playhouse.
The Children's Museum is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed from noon to 1 p.m. each day for cleaning.
