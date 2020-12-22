In a letter to all Lamar County methodist churches, Bishop Michael McKee has suspended all in-person services through the end of January.
“The alarming spike in positive Covid-19 diagnoses in Lamar County has severely impacted the ability of healthcare workers to provide care for their community. In-person gatherings, medical experts have warned, have heavily contributed to this influx and will continue to do so if swift action is not taken,” he said in his message. “Because of this – effective immediately – I am suspending all in-person worship activities at North Texas Conference churches in Lamar County through the end of January. This is a vital and necessary step in our ongoing efforts to do no harm, and we will continue to monitor this situation closely.”
Churches are switching to livestreaming for their services. Over at First United Methodist Church of Paris, Janet Dodd, secretary at the church, said they had reopened in-person services for about a month when the announcement came.
“When the cases just kept climbing, the ministers had a meeting with Bishop McKee,” Dodd said.
But, the church is hosting a drive-in service on Christmas Eve.
“All of the ministers and choirs are going to stand up on the steps of the church and give the service,” Dodd said. “They can listen through the radio.”
She added everyone is invited, but they are asking visitors to go to the Facebook page to register so the church knows how many people are coming.
Tim Walker, who pastors at the Blossom First United Methodist Church, said he was “disappointed,” but knew the seriousness of the disease.
“Please get ready for Facebook, sermon by phone, texts, etc.,” he said. “Also, I will respond in case of pastoral care needs that I can handle.”
Over at Calvary United Methodist, they had been doing in-person services since about July, but they too have switched to livestreaming.
“Starting this Sunday, we have gone to all-online services,” Becky Marks, the church’s secretary, said.
Edrue Dodd, the pastor at Oak Park Methodist, said streaming has been successful so far at his church.
“I’ve been putting my sermons on video for the past month or so,” he said. “They seem to enjoy it.”
