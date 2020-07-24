For the record cuffs
July 23 to July 24

Paris Police Department

Roydarrius Donquail Jones, 23: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500 (two counts), criminal mischief, $100 to $750, assault causing bodily injury, theft of property, $750 to $2,500, driving while license invalid, failure to appear.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph August Maye, 32: Capias pro fine/not secured by seatbelt-passenger.

