Just shy of a $50,000 goal, the Children’s Advocacy Center brought in thousands of dollars in donations through its annual Sweetheart Soiree fundraiser by Saturday night, which this year went virtual due to Covid-19.
“Just a huge thank you to every (donor) who contributed,” CAC executive director Rebecca Peevy said. “We couldn’t have gotten half this far without them.”
Instead of the organization’s annual celebration and auction at the Love Civic Center, Peevy said her team pivoted online to raise money amid a pandemic. With some creativity and elbow grease, Peevy hosted a virtual auction from Friday morning through Saturday night where eager donors could bid on items from the safety of their homes.
The nonprofit organization works alongside law enforcement to help children who are victims of abuse. Peevy and her staff provide everything from forensic interviews following reports of abuse to helping relocate children to family members or foster homes. In 2020 alone, Peevy said the center saw more than 300 children from Lamar and Red River counties who were living in abusive situations — the highest number in 15 years. She said 2020 was a particularly challenging year for the center and for local children as many families were quarantined at home, meaning children in abusive situations were stuck with their abusers. Peevy said the numbers may continue to grow in 2021.
“We expect this year’s going to be another tough year for us, but we know that with your support, we’re going to get through it and we’re going to make sure that kids are getting set on a path towards healing,” Peevy said in a Facebook livestream.
Board members gathered in the center’s lobby Saturday night, staying warm despite dropping temperatures outside, to watch donations come in as the clock ticked closer to the 9 p.m. deadline. As bids rolled in, board member Kenny Daus sat across from Peevy, anxious to see the results of the fundraiser.
A graduate of Leadership Lamar County years ago, Daus was part of the original group that helped build and found the center. He said it holds a special place in his heart. Before the center was established, children were “dragged around” from Child Protective Services, to police stations to sheriff’s departments and so establishing one safe, welcoming place where children who had already been through so much could go and receive help was important to him, he said.
Like Peevy, Daus said he was blown away by the support the center received during financially challenging times.
“What amazes me is during these Covid times, when people are staying at home and some people are out of work, people still have the heart to give,” Daus said.
Bidding wars for hot items like two cabins in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, or six months worth of charcuterie plates from Crawford’s Hole in the Wall kept the general donations rising and support began pouring in for the center’s Rainbow Room. Lindsey Severson was named “Sweetheart of the Soiree” by rallying the most donations for the room, which collects items like clothing and hygiene supplies for families in need. Peevy said this year marked the most donations the Rainbow Room has ever received over the years of hosting the fundraiser.
“When I look back, that’s the highest we’ve ever raised during the Soiree for the Rainbow Room, which is pretty crazy,” Peevy said of the nearly $2,000 donors gave.
Peevy thanked all of the donors, particularly the three underwriters, Luminant, Quality Care ER and Load Trail, without whom, she said, the fundraiser would not have been possible.
“(The three underwriters) gave us a huge head start in meeting our goal,” she said.
Looking forward, Peevy said the center is preparing for National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, during which the center organizes a “Pinwheel Garden” to honor victims of child abuse. She said this year the center will not only be setting one up, but will also be helping a bidder who won a pinwheel kit to set up one as well.
To report a case of abuse or suspected abuse, call 800-252-5400 or visit txabusehotline.org.
