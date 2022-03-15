CLARKSVILLE — Red River County is now under a burn ban after a vote by the commissioners Monday at their meeting in the County Annex.
“In six weeks, we have had 1,000 acres burn,” said Phyllis Stanley, the president of the Red River County Firefighters Association, in speaking of the need for a burn ban.
Commissioner Jeff Moore said he didn’t think a ban was needed.
“I think by the time the word gets out, we will be in full green,” he said.
He mentioned he had talked with the Forest Service and was told that all of East Texas and Northeast Texas is in good shape and only one county, Rusk, was under a burn ban.
But Stanley and other firefighting volunteers said the problem in Red River is two-fold.
“We are getting calls for two and three fires at pretty much the same time. We just don’t have the volunteers, if you have to call another county, it is getting pretty serious,” she said.
One of the volunteer firefighters in the audience added that while the grass may be green on the bottom, there is still plenty of fuel on top.
In other business, commissioners heard that the county is financially healthy, according to the 2021 fiscal year audit.
“You are in very good financial condition,” said Lannie Walker of Arnold, Walker & Walker. “Good job on all the finances.”
County Judge L.D. Williamson asked Walker, “If we had no money coming in, how long could last without going broke?”
“Probably about six months,” Walker replied.
Commissioners approved a contract for election services with the cities of Avery and Bogata, and Detroit and Clarkville school districts.
County Clerk Shawn Weems said the early voting for all four elections would take place at the Red River County Fairgrounds.
Commissioners tabled two items on the agenda.
They said they needed more information concerning a memorandum of understanding concerning Clarksville ISD forming a police department and contract with Urgent Care for health care for inmates at the County Jail.
