DETROIT – School board members passed a $7,885,578 budget for fiscal year 2022-23 in a Monday night meeting at Detroit High School that saw three executive sessions and a report on the process of what school personnel have to follow on bullying reports.
Business Manager Greg Jones presented the final budget for approval before the next fiscal year that begins in July.
The board discussed the budget numbers during a workshop June 16.
The budget breakdown is $7,065,213 for the General Fund which is the maintenance and operation portion, $433,565 for Special Revenue that includes food service and $386,800 Debt Service Fund to retire debts.
During the open forum session of the meeting, speakers addressed an issue that arose during a June 9 special board meeting.
At that meeting former DISD teacher Ginger Williams, asked the board when she was going to get the rest of the stipend she said she was promised when she joined the teaching staff at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Also at that meeting, Superintendent Kathie Thompson said Williams should have been told from the start, as it was policy to do so, that the $4,000 stipend was for teachers teaching six science periods and a conference period. She said Williams was teaching three science classes and robotics which was not classified as a science period and that is why her stipend was trimmed to $2,000.
In addition to what she feels is a pay dispute, she got texts and calls from parents, colleagues and members of the community asking her what she would be teaching in the next school year.
“I was blindsided by their questions,” she said. “It was only after I began investigating that I found out my job had been posted on the Region 8 website the prior day without my knowledge.”
Monday night Lee Ann Hampton told the board that Williams had been her children’s teacher and she was a favorite of theirs.
She said, based on what she understood, that Williams should receive the other $2,000 of the original stipend.
“It appears to me she should have gotten $4,000 instead of $2,000. That is my concern. I just want transparency,” Hampton said.
“I am in 100% support of what Lee Ann said,” Tami Nix said.
“It is highly disrespectful that she had to find out about her job while on a field trip,” Nix said. “It was absolutely unprofessional.”
“My son adores Mrs. Williams,” said Amber Duckworth. “I am appalled at how she was treated. I feel she is owed the rest of the stipend.”
After the open forum, the board voted to go into one the three executive sessions.
When the members came out, they voted to give Thompson the authority to come to terms with Williams regarding what to do about the rest of the stipend.
Three school officials discussed the methodology in place for dealing with reported bullying incidents. The guidelines are on the district website at https://pol.tasb.org/Policy/Search/1018?filter=bully.
