MAY 25 to MAY 27
Paris Police Department
Alexia Nicole Rosser, 20: Criminal trespass.
Heather Urquhart, 35: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Adam Westbook, 35: Judgment nisi/burglary of a building.
William Robert Jackson, 31: Criminal trespass (two counts).
Robert Dale Spradlin, 38: Judgment nisi/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Darae Gray, 34: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, failure to appear- possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Quentin Cordell Fountain, 19: Theft of a firearm.
Jack Shak Hernandez-Sicardo, 27: Credit/debit car abuse )two counts), burglar of a building.
Chad Russell George, 36: Violation of parole.
