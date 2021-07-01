Volunteers appointed by Paris City Council this week will take their places on various boards and commissions at meetings during July to offer assistance in advising the Council on matters that affect the daily lives of those who live and work in the city.
As is normally the case, the Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Airport Advisory Board drew the most applicants while some vacancies remain on other advisory groups.
Erik Roddy, senior vice president at Farmers Bank & Trust, and Mark Homer, local Sonic Drive-In franchisee, were named to the PEDC board, and cardiologist Dr. A.J. Hasmi was reappointed for a second three-year term. The three will be joining current members Josh Bray, Chase Coleman, Curtis Fendley and Stephen Terrell on the seven-member board.
Sims Norment and Francine Neely both received three-year reappointments to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Other commissioners on the seven-member board include Chad Lindsey, Michael Mosher, Austin Anthony, Tylesha Ross and Clifton Fendley.
Bill Allen and LeAndra Maughon received three-year appointments and Jim Bell a reappointment to the seven-member Airport Advisory Board to join Scott Avery, Zachary Ebbs, Ray Ball and Scott Hearne.
Councilors appointed Adam Bolton and reappointed Pat Conrad to two-year terms on the seven-member Buildings & Standards Commission. They join Reeves Hayter, Thompson, Andra “Kim” Wallace, Kenneth Kohlls and Carlton Cooper.
Other appointments include the following.
The two-year reappointments of Cleone Drake and Lucia Bunch to the Band Commission to join Betsy Mills and Byron Myrick; the two-year reappointments of Glee Emmite and Laura Caffee to the seven-member Historic Preservation Commission and the appointment of Jessica Holtman to join Jennifer Long, Matt Coyle, Ryan Matthews and Linda Vandiver; the three-year appointment of D. F. Cobb to the Library Advisory Board to join Steven Hellman, Jennifer Cullum, Eva Dickey, Lauren Matthews, Melanie Loughmiller and Myers Hunt; and the three-year appointments of Don Yarborough and Shelby Gillean to the seven-member Main Street Advisory Board to join Tyrone Hayden, Tanner Dobrovolsky, Kari Daniel, Emily Temple and Glee Emmite.
Mayor Paula Portugal’s appointments of council members to serve as liaisons on boards include Linda Knox, Airport Board and Historical Preservation; Clayton Pilgrim, PEDC and Band Commission; Renea Stone, PEDC and Traffic Commission; Reginald Hughes, Building and Standards and Main Street; Linda Knox, Historical Preservation and Airport Board; Gary Savage, Planning & Zoning; Paula Portugal, Library Board, Board of Adjustments and Ark-Tex Council of Government; Mihir Pankaj, Main Street, Planning & Zoning, Love Civic Center and ATCOG executive board.
