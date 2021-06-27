A team of cardiologists and nurse practitioners at Advanced Heart Care, 875 S. Collegiate Drive, continues to bring the latest in leading edge diagnostics, technology and advanced treatments to North Texas and Southeast Oklahoma patients as the center has for the past 20 years.
With centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, McKinney, Mount Pleasant, Frisco, Bonham and Idabel, Oklahoma, its doctors travel on a regular basis throughout the region while maintaining a regular staff in Paris. The group has affiliations with numerous hospitals throught of the region.
Its wide range of services include balloon angioplasty, coronary angiograms, implantable pacemakers and defibrillators along with heart valve procedures. Physicians also offer cardiac monitoring, electrocardiogram test and diagnostic, interventional and electrophysiology procedures along with heart rhythm studies.
Advanced Heart Care also provides educational resources on preventive diet, blood pressure, high cholesterol and other bodily symptoms involving the heart and circulatory system.
“We’re so confident that we will refund the full price of our Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention program if you comply with all the program requirements and have a heart attack or stroke within the 12 months you are working with our team,” the center pledges on its website at advancedheartcare.com.
Meet the providers
Dr. Donald Wurzburg joined Advanced Heart Care in 2001 after growing up in Southern California and completing medical school at the University of California. He served an internal medicine internship at St. Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center in San Francisco and cardiology fellowship at Rush Presbyterian Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, and interventional cardiology at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. His areas of expertise include intracoronary brachytherapy, Pacemaker implantation, transesophageal echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, echocardiography and peripheral vascular procedures.
Fluent in English and Spanish, Dr. Manuel Cruz is skilled in all aspects on interventional cardiology, including the use of stents and other state-of-the-art technologies in the cardiac catheterization laboratory. He also focuses on diagnostic cardiology including trasesophafeal echocardiogray, stress echocardiography and nuclear imaging. His areas of expertise include preventive cardiology, interventional cardiology, peripheral arterial disease, venous disorder, holter monitoring, cardiac rehabilitation and atrial fibrillation management and stroke prevention.
Dr. Ram Aligeti grew up in a small village in India and joined Advanced Heart Care in 2012. In addition to his cardiology studies at the University of Alabama, Chicago Medical School and University of Tennessee, he received advanced fellowship training in nuclear cardiology at Harvard University, in cardiology at the University of Tennessee and interventional cardiology at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Among other procedures his areas of expertise include peripheral arterial disease, carotid stenting and stroke prevention, aortic aneurysm repairs and venous disorders.
With Advanced Heart Care since 2012, Dr. Jai Varma received his medical degree in India, served an internship at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago and his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Louisville and interventional cardiology at Tufts New England Medical Center. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, nuclear cardiology and interventional cardiology.
A fifth generation Texan, Dr. David Edwards joined Advanced Heart Care in 2012 after completing his medical training at Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and cardiology fellowships and additional training in inherited heart disease at John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, where he served his final year as the chief cardiology fellow. Subsequently, he completed an additional two-year fellowship there in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. In addition to providing inpatient surgical interventions and treatment, Edwards oversees The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano’s Inherited Cardiovascular Disease Clinic, an outpatient setting that offers genetic screening and evaluations.
Millicent “Millie” Kee is a board-certified nurse practitioner, having obtained her masters degree from the University of Kansas, and is currently a Doctor of Philosy student researching the efficacy of heart disease prevention strategies in women. Before joining the Advanced Heart team in 2008, she was adjunct faculty at the University of Missouri at Kansas City and previous to beginning her graduate education, a commissioned officer in the U.S. Public Health Service. A native of Oklahoma, she lives in Paris with her husband and two daughters.
Jennifer Eatherly joined Advanced Heart Care in 2017 as a nurse practitioner after obtaining a master’s degree from University of Texas at Tyler. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, she had several years of experience in intensive care.
