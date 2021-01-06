JAN. 5 to JAN. 6
First Responder-Paris
Jan. 5
7:58 to 8:35 a.m., 1604 N. Main St.
9:10 to 9:29 a.m., 765 42nd St. SW.
10:14 to 10:26 a.m., 1335 26th St. NE.
1:38 to 1:45 p.m., 1009 W. Kaufman St.
Public Service
Jan. 5
3:10 to 3:36 p.m., 4262 Castlegate Drive.
5:04 to 5:25 p.m., 505 32nd St. NE.
7:21 to 7:39 p.m., 540 9th St. SE.
10:35 to 10:52 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.