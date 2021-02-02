IDABEL, Okla. — Local soapmaker Angela Smith told the class she learned the craft from her grandmother.
“She had a water barrel that caught water from the roof of the cabin and added ashes to make lye water,” Smith said. “We would render lard and put it all in a big cast iron kettle. We stirred it over the fire, what we call hot process now. … I found out it is highly addicting.”
The soapmaking class is one of several classes offered by the Museum of the Red River. Six women joined Smith at stations in the learning classroom of the museum to learn cold process soapmaking.
Class member Julie Wyatt has always been interested in making soap.
“It seems a little complicated, so I wanted to see before getting into it,” she said.
Smith, from DeQueen, said since learning how to make soap from her grandmother, she found the process “highly addicting.” The class was to make three soaps, a small dish for dish washing soap, a small mold for laundry soap and a garden bar that would be gentle enough to be used in the bath.
She preferred handmade soaps because commercial soaps often have the glycerin taken out of them, which makes them harsher on the skin, Smith said.
“Glycerin is good for your skin. It attracts water to your skin,” she said. “A handmade bar feels different. You don’t feel you have to put on lotion after your shower.”
She walked the class through different things that could be added to soap, from scrubby elements like oatmeal and baking soda to fragrances and essential oils to extra oils that would give the garden bar the “lush” feeling of handmade soap.
She also stressed safety, pointing out the importance of safety goggles and gloves, especially when working with lye.
Her daughter, Katie Smith, works as the programming coordinator for the museum.
“My daughter talked me into this,” Smith said. “I am not a teacher, but I am passionate about sharing my knowledge.”
After the class mixed their ingredients and poured and decorated their soaps, Smith asked what suggestions they would like for future classes, and the answers came back for facial soaps, shampoo bars and even lotions.
The Museum of the Red River tries to offer at least two activities a month, according to Stephen Ratcliff, the museum’s communications director.
“We usually have one class a month and one free event where families can come,” he said. “It’s a family environment. We try to have a variety of events, and we post them on Facebook and the website.”
Earlier in the month, the museum offered a scratch art class focusing on traditional henna art and a free dreamcatchers event. The next free event for the museum is Fun with Mandalas on Feb. 13.
“Originating within the Eastern religions, of Hinduism and Buddhism (among others), the mandala is a geometric collage of symbols in a circular pattern; the circular designs symbolize the idea that life is never-ending and everything is connected,” the description states on the museum’s website.
On Feb. 20, the museum will host a class with Leo Ransom, a master art quilter who is known for his portrait-based quilting style. The classes the museum hosts cost, with an additional fee for non-members, while the events are free.
The museum has kept its doors open during the pandemic, and it is still free to come in and view the exhibits, Ratcliff said, thanks in part to the members.
“We’ve survived on donations and the membership program,” he said, “which is like an ongoing fundraiser and lets us charge no admission.”
In the soapmaking class, after decorating her garden bar, Marilyn Wade said she loves coming to the classes and attends almost all of them.
“Every time they have something, usually,” she said. “I love to come over here and take art classes, and I bring kids when I have kids visiting. It’s a great place to take kids. It’s my favorite place in McCurtain County.”
