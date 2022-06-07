On a beautiful Saturday in Paris, Texas, Huhtamaki celebrated the local plant’s 50 years in operation and 365 safe work days with food, music, games and prizes for its almost 200 workers and their families outside the plant at 800 W. Center St.
The administrative team from North America headquarters near Kansas City, Kansas, joined local plant officials and representatives from the Paris Economic Development Corp in the day’s celebration.
In 1972, Merico Packaging opened the formerly closed plant and later sold it to Paris Packaging. In 2011, the plant was sold to Huhtamaki, a Finland-based company with a 100 history as a global leader in disposable tableware, packaging for consumer goods and foodservice packaging.
“We have a real history here in Paris and something we can really celebrate because we’ve been able to find a place of employment for people to raise their families and pay their mortgage and do all the things in life that they need to do,” plant manager Adam Routon said in opening remarks.
Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond brought congratulatory remarks from the economic engine as well as from Paris Mayor Paula Portugal and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
“In the last 50 years we’ve seen globalization, a pandemic, recessions and technology changes at a rapid pace,” Hammond said. “You know, it’s forced companies to pivot quickly, adapt to new technology and anticipate market trends. So 50 years is an incredible milestone. It’s a milestone that doesn’t happen without visionary leaders and a strong dedicated workforce.”
Hammond delivered a statement on behalf of Mayor Portugal, who with other Paris City Council and staff, was participating in a day-long retreat.
“I commend your company for being a good corporate citizen and neighbor,” Portugal wrote. “We are committed to industrial growth and job retention. Thank you and happy golden anniversary.”
And from the governor, Hammond and board members Stephen Terrell and Mark Homer delivered a large plaque, which read in part, “Since 1972, Huhtamaki has been a leading manufacturer of packaging for the foodservice industry and has played an important role in the Paris community. Texas is proud of her long record of economic development and success, and I join the City of Paris celebrating Huhtamaki as you continue building on this legacy of excellence.”
Huhtamaki North America president Ann O’Hara touted the Paris plant for its innovation, and noted it is the last of the company’s 17 North America sites she has visited since taking the reins in 2021.
“I have definitely saved the best for last,” O’Hara said. “I’m here to tell you that innovation, and tomorrow, and everything that we’re working for starts here. You’re not just some small site in a remote spot, you are the future. We come here to learn, and I look forward to the next 50 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.