As of Monday, the City of Paris has a new fire official in town.
Cade Oats, a 14-year veteran with the city’s fire department, took over the new position of assistant fire marshal with an office in City Hall.
“He has worked hard and done everything necessary to earn the promotion to captain and assistant fire marshal,“ Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said. “I think he is the perfect fit for the job because of his hard work, his intelligence and his personality. He is going to do great things because he really cares about the community.”
Oats is settling in, getting some new on-the-job training and easing into an 8 to 5 shift, he said of his new duties and responsibilities.
While he is going to miss the camaraderie he shared with other firefighters on the 24-hour on, 48-hour off shift, he said he will enjoy spending more time with his wife and two children.
“The biggest factor that made it a tough decision was leaving my crew at the station,” he said. “When you work with people every third day, you become brothers and that was tough to leave behind.
“I made a lot of good relationships that made it tough to leave,” he said. “That old saying that firefighting is a brotherhood is 100% correct.”
Another factor that made it a tough decision was that he loved driving the fire trucks.
Before his most recent promotion, he was the driver/engineer and firefighting was in his blood.
“When I was a young guy I felt fighting fires was more exciting than sitting in a classroom,” Oats said of the early days of his firefighting career. “It’s the fact that your work is helping out others that I found fulfilling.”
Of course, in his new position he will be leaving behind those middle of the night calls to hurry to the scene of a fire.
Like the tragic fire he and the rest of the Paris fire team fought in 2009, when the building that housed the Christians in Action shelter burned.
“I was on duty at Station 4 out on Old Jefferson Road when the call came in,” he said.
“I saw lots of heavy smoke from the building and my crew was assisting on the ventilation on the roof,” he said. “From the beginning crews were there pretty much all day,” he said of the big fire where five people lost their lives.
In his new position he will be investigating fire causes, doing inspections, filing reports on his computer and generally assisting the fire marshal.
He will also have more quality time with Brittany, his wife, and his children, Harper and Lincoln.
