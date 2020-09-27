Cases of the novel coronavirus continue to crop up in Red River Valley schools, but not at a rapid rate as districts step up sanitization efforts and quarantine students and staff as needed.
Clarksville ISD joined other districts Thursday when Superintendent Kermit Ward posted a notice on the district’s Facebook site that a Head Start staff member tested Covid-19 positive. The teacher is now quarantined for 14 days as are the students in the class.
Paris ISD canceled two district football games after three high school students tested positive last week, prompting both the varsity and junior varsity teams to be placed on quarantine for 14 days, according to Superintendent Paul Jones.
Detroit ISD is the only district in the region to remain Covid-19 free, although a student at Detroit Elementary currently is quarantined because of possible off-campus exposure, according to the district’s Covid-19 tracker.
Earlier last week, Chisum ISD joined other area schools with its first case of the virus since school began more than a month ago. North Lamar ISD and Rivercrest ISD continue to report new infections while Prairiland ISD, Honey Grove ISD and Cooper ISD have reported no new cases in more than a week.
