DETROIT — The City of Detroit will now manage the Tabernacle and Library, a move city officials have been ruminating about for a month since being approached by the Detroit Lions Club with the request.
Lions Club treasurer Jonny McCoin on Tuesday provided the city with bank statements and checks for both accounts after City Council unanimously agreed to assume management of the assets. McCoin appeared before the council in July and asked that it consider taking on the daily and financial management of the Tabernacle and Library so the club could divert more funding to other projects. Both belong to the city but had been under the Lions Club management.
At Tuesday’s meeting, McCoin requested that as the city moves forward with the Library operations that it include the community members who have played a vital role in past operations, including Venita Morris, Evelyn Miller and Janet Nolte.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Detroit City Council unanimously approved a motion to propose a property tax rate of 0.499999%, or roughly 50 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same rate that’s been set in the previous three years.
Also earning unanimous support was a motion by Councilor Terrie Shelby to apply for the city’s 20% allocation of the CARES Act funding that will help fund city and Detroit ISD public health expenses, and a motion by Councilor Lori Melton to postpone application for the Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization Grant until next year. The grant requires a 15% match, and those funds are not available at this time, city officials said.
