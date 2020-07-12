Budget workshops were held by the Lamar County Commissioners last Monday through Friday. The workshops were government agencies’ chances to ask for an increase in budgets for the next fiscal year.
Among those agencies were the Game Wardens and the Sheriff’s department.
The Game Wardens asked for the same amount of money to continue with community work and keeping the environment safe.
“For about 15 years y’all have been generously giving us a budget of $1,500. This year we used about $500 for food supplies and prizes for youth hunting and fishing events. The remaining $1,000 is for equipment needs that help us do our jobs while meeting demands of the citizens for Lamar County,” Grant Moore, a Lamar County game warden, said.
Nicki Bridgers, the county treasurer requested for the same budget as this year, with the exception of a flat rate $1,500 raise for herself and two employees and new chairs for those employees.
Lakes Regional Community Center, with an economic impact of $4 million, requested the same amount of funding for next year to help patients navigate the coronavirus and other non-related health concerns.
“In the past year, Lamar County has contributed $16,000 to assist us in providing needed services to citizens in the county. We are very aware that the counties we serve have many services and programs that are competing for limited dollars. It is our hope that Lamar County will maintain their support of Lakes Regional Community Center for the coming budget year to permit us to meet the increasing needs of Lamar County citizens requesting our services,” John P. Delaney, Lakes Regional Community Center executive director, said.
Workshops are expected to continue next week during the regular commissioners meeting on Monday. Commissioners will decide on the final budget later in the year.
