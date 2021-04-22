Ten years ago, a Crockett Intermediate School student, a member of the school’s Future Problem Solving Team, Zain Syed, suggested using publicly accessible drop boxes for use in disposing of unwanted or out-dated prescription medications as a means of helping to control prescription drug abuse in the community. Now, Paris Regional Medical Center is continuing that effort.
“The U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Savannah Abbott, director of marketing and communications at Paris Regional Medical Center. “We have a drug take back station in our lobby and would love to invite community members to utilize it any time, but especially on [that date].”
“The LifeInCheck Consumer Drug Take Back box that is housed in the PRMC lobby is available year round, 24/7, not just on Drug Take Back Day — though we do definitely want to promote this specific date,” said Erin Moody, director of the hospital’s pharmacy. “Our box is supplied by a company called Inmar that we also used to send back expired medications from the hospital. The program has been in place here since 2018. Community pharmacies also sell special shipping parcels in which expired/leftover medications can be placed in and mailed for safe disposal.”
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Dr. Amanda Green, PRMC’s chief medical officer, said turning in unwanted or out of date medications is a smart way to safely dispose of such substances.
“For controlled substances, it helps keep drugs from being abused, as taking medications from family members is a high cause of drug diversion in the community,” she said. “Sixty to 70% of teens say that home medicine cabinets are the source of their drugs, and teens thought taking other people’s prescription drugs was safer than illegal street drugs. It also helps with personal safety, as it can be difficult to remember what medications you are supposed to be taking — keeping old medications in the cabinet can lead to accidentally taking something that could hurt you or that your doctor is not aware of. Another reason is that for ‘take as needed’ medications, they can be expired before you recognize it, so this is a good way to get rid of expired medications of uncertain potency.”
Green said the take back drug program has other benefits, as well, to the community and to the environment.
“Throwing drugs into the trash can allows them to potentially be stolen or leak into groundwater,” she said. “Medications are not easily cleared from water. There are disposal kits which absorb the drugs to prevent theft or water contamination, but they are not readily available to most people.”
Green assured those who wish to maintain their privacy, that dropping off prescription medications at the box is anonymous.
“We do get questions from people about whether they should take off their labels with their names,” she said. “Generally, that is probably a good practice if you are able to remove the label for personal privacy, but there is no one looking at the names on the medications if you want to leave the label on.”
Syed, the FPS student, in 2011, as part of his project, placed a drug drop-off box in the lobby of the Paris police station. The box in that location is no longer available, however.
“We had been having issues with people misusing the box, putting dangerous things into it which we were not set up to handle. With Covid restrictions, it made sense to not have it in the lobby,” Paris Assistant Police Chief Randy Tuttle said. “It had been in the lobby here for the longest time, but when we heard the hospital had begun its own take back program, we decided to take a pause on its use. We still have it here, it’s just not out in the lobby.”
