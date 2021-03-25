Three weeks from now, prosecutor Jill Drake will head for the hills — really. Drake and her husband, David, will move to the Texas Hill Country.
“Well, my husband’s been retired for a couple of years, so I’ve been kind of jealous that he gets to do his own thing,” Drake said.
That, coupled with the downtime from the pandemic, pushed Drake to decide to retire from the District Attorney’s Office. Her last day will be April 16. Many people say everyone will miss her in the office.
“She is very awesome,” said Det. David Whitaker with the Paris Police Department. “If you’ve got a question, if you’ve got a concern, if you need to know anything, you go to her.
“I know it’s not just me. A lot of the guys in the police department, if we’ve got a question, we call her. She’s got the knowledge.”
Stephanie Wolf said she’s been Drake’s assistant almost since she started at the District Attorney’s Office, and over the years, their friendship has deepened.
“For me, she’s not only my boss, she’s motherly. We have a friendship that goes beyond boss and employee,” Wolf said. “She is loved, by all. I don’t think you’re going to find anybody that would say a bad word about her.”
Drake, originally from North Carolina, moved twice to Paris, both times because of her husband’s job with Florida Power and Light. In 1999, Texas opened up the market and allowed other companies to come in and build in the state. FPL built three power plants, one in Paris as part of the Lamar Power Partners, one in Bastrop and one in Forney, and the Drake family lived in all three places. By 2007, the family decided to settle back in Paris.
In the first move, Drake said she worked as a staff attorney for Family Haven, a position she took over from current District Attorney Gary Young’s wife, Sydney. When the family came back to Paris, she said Young offered her a part-time job on his staff at the DA’s Office, handling misdemeanor cases.
“So I agreed to work part time because he knew I was an experienced attorney, I could do the CPS cases. I could do misdemeanor because I’d been a felony public defender, I could do those things for Gary pretty easily. I didn’t need any training, other than just local customs,” Drake said. “Yeah, so, I agreed to work part time, and then next thing you know I’m working full time, felony cases, got promoted, and here I am, 13 years later.”
She’s learned a lot from her boss, Young, Drake said. They have worked well together, Young said.
“Jill will be extremely missed not only by this office but the entire community,” Young said. “Since November 2007, she has been my right hand person and handled many, many duties for this office. Jill and I tried many cases together from murder, to intoxication manslaughter and to way too many sexual assault of children cases. We had extremely different styles. She got to play good cop to my bad cop and it was very effective. I will miss her and her family dearly.”
Drake loves her job as a prosecutor because not only does she enjoy taking a case to court, she also gets a lot of personal satisfaction from helping victims. Some cases are heartbreaking and stay with her, like the intoxicated manslaughter case in the death of Dylan Ballard or the murder case against Byron Barrett, who killed his wife in 2012. Though it’s a small office and she’s worked all kinds of cases, a lot of Drake’s focus over the past few years has been on prosecuting child sexual abuse cases.
A lot of her office is now packed up, but the shelves were once lined with notes from the people she’s helped.
“I appreciate being able to help young victims,” Drake said. “The majority of my cases, more recently have been child sexual abuse, so to be able to help a young person being able to say what happened, being able to testify, to have justice for them ... it’s just been amazing to me, and I will really miss that. I’ve got some victims that are near and dear to my heart.”
And her empathy with the victims has done nothing but help her in the courtroom, Whitaker said.
“The person you talked to in that room, one on one, is not the person you see in court. She gets on it. I’ve watched her,” Whitaker said. “She does a lot of crimes against children, and she so genuinely cares about the people, and it shows when she’s in court. I hate to see her go.”
One thing Drake won’t miss about her job is lack of funding for resources that might otherwise help prevent crime.
“It’s the lack of resources to help people who are charged with a crime to help them. People have mental health issues or poverty, and there’s so many people who commit crimes because they’re poor,” Drake said. “Or stealing something to get a little bit of drugs, when we try so hard to address their addiction. There’s not enough resources, put in the right place to help people. ... I won’t miss the helpless feeling.”
Drake is also heavily involved in the community, working with the Main Street Program and Paris Community Theatre. She will miss the friends she’s made here.
With the state easing up on precautions for the pandemic, trials have slowly opened up, but sitting in her office, stationary this past year, got to her, Drake said, and with her children grown and out of the house, she and David agreed it was time to retire. The couple will be going to Kerrville, she said.
“We plan to travel,” Drake said. “We chose Kerrville because it’s about the same size as Paris but it’s got the Guadalupe River running through it in the hill country. It’s close to like Big Bend and the beach. It’s kind of a centrally located place in Texas for stuff that we like to do. We like to kayak and hike and be outside and eat good food, hit breweries and wineries, those kinds of things, so really checked off a lot of boxes for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.